Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Tivat
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
67 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
For sale a spacious house of 164m2 located on a plot of 323m2. On the ground floor there is …
€400,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale a new spacious house of 160 m2, located on a plot of 360 m2. The house is located i…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 376 m²
For sale a beautiful two-story house with a plot in Tivat. A spacious 376m2 house is located…
€470,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Spacious villa for sale with a large plot in Tivat. We bring to your attention a unique thre…
€795,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 369 m²
Spacious villa for sale near the city of Tivat. The family-run, very cozy and spacious Katar…
€950,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Villa is located in a calm, quiet corner with a beautiful sea view, which is ideal for those…
€530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a 2-car garage in a n…
€890,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
Spectacular golf residences on the Montenegro coast Discover The Peaks, an exclusive new…
€3,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
Residential area: 311m2 + 143m2 basement Plot area: 772m2 Floors: basement+ground floor+1 …
€1,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
This unique property is located right next to the sea and has its own beach and pool. Th v…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
Luxury villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own pier. A magnificent two-story v…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXUPSILLA NEAR THE GOLF PLACE LUXUPSILLA WITH A TOTAL NETWORK OF 342 M2, ON A BASIS OF 391…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a luxurious villa in Tivat with views of the sea and the famous Porto Mont…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Five bedroom villa in Tivat for sale 320 sqm in size South-west facing terrace and l…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale Tivat 185 sqm in size 533 sqm plot Pool and private parking Amazi…
€429,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
For sale two identical luxury villas in a quiet area of Tivat. The city of Tivat itself, com…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 312 m²
NUM 4684 Modern Villa with an unreal and unique view of the sea and Porto Montenegro. Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 283 m²
NUM 2346 Stunning villa for sale in Krasici, a suburb of Tivat, with a total area of 283 …
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/2
New house with 4 bedrooms in a gated community in the suburbs of Tivat, in the village…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
New townhouse with 3 bedrooms located in a gated community in the suburbs of Tivat, in…
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€1,85M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir