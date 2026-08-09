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Villas for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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152 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale is a spacious house with a large fertile land plot in the old part of the village o…
$967,616
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Kalimanj, Tivat, one of the most desirable…
$1
VAT
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
A large family house in a quiet area of ​​Tivat is a gradonehole. In walking distance, there…
$863,668
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Monteonline
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
This spacious and modern villa is located in the small traditional village of Lepetane in th…
$2,30M
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
House with Garden in Tivat – Dumidran Area.Modern single-storey house with garage and privat…
$464,484
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
A unique family house with a green courtyard just a few steps from the beach in the most bea…
$1,09M
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Suburb of Tivat. new villa with swimming pool and four bedrooms Completion of construction …
$872,761
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
We present to your attention a unique villa in the Mediterranean style, located just 2 km fr…
$4,11M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
The perfect home for those who appreciate space, nature and comfort! This modern house of 12…
$285,586
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a cozy house with a land plot of 320 m2, located in one of the most pictur…
$171,259
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury villa under construction in the center of Tivat.We offer for sale a villa with a read…
$1,07M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
We present to your attention a new villa located in one of the most picturesque and quiet ar…
$1,50M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
In the area of the fashionable Porto Montenegro (g. Tivat) on the very shore of the Bay of B…
$1,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Exclusive private villa, created on an individual project for those who appreciate the sea, …
$3,45M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Location: Tivat Villa Square: 105 sq.m. Square of the site: 100 sq.m. Summer bedrooms: 3 Num…
$1,38M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$702,101
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
We offer for sale an elegant modern villa located in one of the picturesque areas of Tivat. …
$1,27M
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale is a spacious and comfortable house of 200 m2, where every detail is thought out fo…
$381,515
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Located in the peaceful hillside neighbourhood of Tripovici, just a few minutes from Porto M…
$1,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Some homes tell a story. Few become legends. Villa is more than a luxury residence – it is …
$3,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
A beautiful, two -story house with panoramic views at sea in the center of Tivat. The house …
$570,021
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
House for sale in a quiet and cozy area of Tivat. The total area of the house is 267m2 on a …
$980,166
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA unique opportunity to purchase a fully renovated boutique vi…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
New villa with sea views in Tivat.We present a unique villa located just a few minutes walk …
$805,074
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Very cozy, beautiful house in a quiet place with beautiful views of the mountains and Medite…
$296,646
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
We present for sale a villa under construction with an area of 184.8 square meters. m, locat…
$422,293
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Cozy house for sale in one of the most attractive areas of Tivat, Donja Lastva, just 100 met…
$568,411
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
The villas have 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and one of the main advantages is a panoramic li…
$829,122
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
We present for sale an exquisite townhouse with an area of 115 square meters, located in a p…
$2,48M
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Monteonline
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