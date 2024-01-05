Villas for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
A unique villa in Tivat with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views! Your ideal family villa…
€1,75M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
€1,75M
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 rooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 2 rooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 175 m²
For sale beautiful villa in the Tivata area, a 5-minute drive from the airport and a 10-m…
€419,000
Villa 5 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 5 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
For sale a large three-story house with three separate apartments, each with a separate entr…
€330,000
Villa 3 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
House for sale with panoramic views of the Gulf of Kotor, in Lepetan. The three-story house …
€390,000
Villa 3 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
House for sale in Lepetan, Tivat. The 97m2 house is located on a plot of 174 m2 and is 100 m…
€315,000
Villa 1 room in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment with beautiful views of Boca-Cotor Bay. The apartment is located in Lepet…
€160,000
Villa 3 rooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale a new two-story villa of 155m2 with its own area of 500m2. The villa has a livin…
€370,000
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
For sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea. Two-storey luxury villa with a tota…
€1,60M
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale stone house with swimming pool and sauna on the Lustica peninsula. A small quiet vi…
€350,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
New unique family villa in the real estate market of Montenegro in Tivat. Surrounded by a pi…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€700,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
€1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
NUM 1669 Villa for sale in a quiet area of Tivat - Lepetani. The location of the…
€400,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
NUM 1668 Villa for sale in a quiet area of ​​Tivat-Lepetane. The location of the villa p…
€239,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
A cozy villa is sold, in a quiet area of Tivata - Lepetan.The location of the villa provides…
€320,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
For sale villa in the quiet area of Tivata - Lepetan.The location of the villa provides a ma…
€270,000
