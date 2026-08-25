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Villas for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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25 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 4
LOCATION Located in the exclusive area of Sveti Stefan, this elegant villa offers privacy…
$787 064
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION Located in Sveti Stefan, this villa offers privacy, nature, and panoramic sea an…
$636 596
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Nestled in the exclusive Blizikuce area, just above the picturesque Sveti Stefan, this exqui…
$1,34M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Exclusive Sea-View Villa in Blizikuće, Sveti Stefan Property Overview: Villa size: …
$3,34M
VAT
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Villa 15 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 15 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 959 m²
Area of villa 1: 959 m2 Area of villa 2: 362 m2 Land area: ca 1,400 m2 Bedrooms: 15 Bath…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
Floor 3/3
New modern villa in a complex of 3 villas under construction in a prestigious area of ​​the …
$1,10M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 13 rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 13 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale four-storey villa with an area of 774 m2 on the first line, 10 meters from the sea …
$6,25M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
Casa Dea Villa — the essence of Mediterranean luxury on the Adriatic coast   Situated …
$1,11M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Welcome to Blizikuce, a picturesque area on the Budva Riviera, where we present two luxuriou…
$576 393
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
A villa with a swimming pool and a picturesque view for sale in the luxury settlement of Bli…
$1,76M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION The villa is located in Sveti Stefan, Budva Municipality, about 11km from the ci…
$1,60M
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Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
Elegant, practical, lavish and romantic at the same time Villa found itself on the edge of a…
$4,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Blizikuce, Budva, this exquisite villa, epitomizes lux…
$1,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa in the village of Blizikuche, located above Sveti Stefan, in one o…
$2,65M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
#Selling#LightStefanID 363🔑 I'll sell a villa on Red Glavitsa.Parameters:• Area: 207 m2• Gar…
$1,59M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Unique opportunity – this carefully designed, spacious villa, built in a Mediterranean style…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
Предлагаем к покупке виллу с невероятным видом на море  ? Будва, Близикуче Вилла наход…
$1,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary villas in Budva Imagine to open the gates of this unique object and a incredi…
$1,36M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale new villa 3 floors, swimming pool, own territory 700 sq m House area 330 sq m The h…
$1,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
We present to you a new project of 9 townhomes located in the most exclusive part of the Mon…
$686 887
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
We wanted to bring to your attention a unique and upcoming project in Tudorovici, Blizikuce.…
$891 381
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 862 m²
$3,80M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Предлагается дом с бассейном, оборудованной летней кухней и отдельно стоящим подсобным помещ…
$824 258
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
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$2,32M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
This stunning villa, located in the peaceful area of Rustovo above Sveti Stefan, offers brea…
$2,56M
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