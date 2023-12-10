UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Sveti Stefan
Villas
Villas for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
5
This villa has an area of 430m2, while the entire plot is 730m2. The villa has a ground floo…
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4
430 m²
NUM 5615 Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently und…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
305 m²
3
ID 539 House for sale with pool in Blisikuch. House with sea views. Pool House area 305 m…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
305 m²
3
ID 538 House for sale in Blisikuch. House with sea views. House area 305 m2 Land area 550 …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6
4
250 m²
3
ID 534 Stone villa for sale built on a hill above Sveti Stefan The villa is located in…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6
4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
2
169 m²
We offer for sale a villa in Tsarskoye Selo in a gated complex with an area of 169 square me…
€350,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9
8
485 m²
On this majestic estate there are 2 villas on unparraled location in Miločer Park, in the im…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The project is a complex of three modern villas, each of which has over 600 m2 of total buil…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
3
167 m²
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
€600,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9
5
440 m²
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 18 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
18
2 700 m²
NUM 4735 For sale, a unique villa with two swimming pools and a perfect view of the sea. T…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 13 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
13
774 m²
NUM 3356 For sale a four-storey villa on the first line, only 10 meters from the sea. …
€5,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
5
450 m²
NUM 4462 A villa for sale in Tudorovići in a luxurious closed complex 15 minutes from th…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
159 m²
NUM 4519 "Carsko Selo" is a residential complex of 36 exclusive villas with an impressive…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
