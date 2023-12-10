Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Sveti Stefan
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This villa has an area of 430m2, while the entire plot is 730m2. The villa has a ground floo…
€1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
NUM 5615 Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently und…
€1,07M
Leave a request
Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 539 House for sale with pool in Blisikuch. House with sea views. Pool  House area 305 m…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 538 House for sale in Blisikuch. House with sea views. House area 305 m2 Land area 550 …
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 534 Stone villa for sale built on a hill above Sveti Stefan The villa is located in…
€800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
We offer for sale a villa in Tsarskoye Selo in a gated complex with an area of 169 square me…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 485 m²
On this majestic estate there are 2 villas on unparraled location in Miločer Park, in the im…
€8,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The project is a complex of three modern villas, each of which has over 600 m2 of total buil…
€950,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
For sale a private two-storey villa with a fantastic view of the sea, mountains and the isla…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
OBJECT FOR BUSINESS on Sveti Stefan For sale three-storey villa with five separate apartmen…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 18 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 18 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 18
Area 2 700 m²
NUM 4735 For sale, a unique villa with two swimming pools and a perfect view of the sea. T…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 13 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Area 774 m²
NUM 3356 For sale a four-storey villa on the first line, only 10 meters from the sea. …
€5,39M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
NUM 4462 A villa for sale in Tudorovići in a luxurious closed complex 15 minutes from th…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
NUM 4519 "Carsko Selo" is a residential complex of 36 exclusive villas with an impressive…
€530,000
Leave a request
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 9
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir