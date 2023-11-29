Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 197 m²
A large modern house for sale in the village of Zelenika, Herceg Novi. The spacious house - …
€210,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking in Zelenika, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with parking
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New House Available In Hereceg Novi, Montenegro (Construction update: External completer, st…
€300,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir