Residential complex Boka Verde

Boka Verde — a modern residential complex in Tivat Boka Verde is a new premium residential complex located in one of the most sought-after locations in Tivat, opposite Zupa Park and just a few minutes from the sea, the city center, and the Porto Montenegro yacht marina. The project is designed according to the "city-park" concept, combining modern architecture, privacy, and an abundance of green public spaces. The complex consists of 10 low-rise buildings and only 50 residences, ensuring an intimate atmosphere, a high level of comfort, and a sense of privacy. The architectural concept was developed by the international firm Semrén & Månsson and is inspired by the nature of Montenegro — a combination of the sea, mountains, natural stone, and Mediterranean vegetation. A key feature of the project is the completely pedestrianized interior area, free of cars. All parking spaces are located on the underground level, allowing the central space of the complex to be dedicated to a landscaped park with a swimming pool, recreation areas, and walking paths. Complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool for residentslandscaped internal parkchildren's playgroundoutdoor sports and workout arearecreation and social areas within the complexBBQ area and fireplace loungelandscaping with an automatic irrigation systemgated communityunderground parking with direct access to buildingscharging stations for electric vehiclesvideo surveillance and access controlProperty types: apartments with private gardens on the ground floor (Garden Apartments)apartments with green terraces (Floating Garden Apartments)penthouses with spacious terraces and private rooftop areas (Sky Garden Penthouses)Location advantages: Zupa Park — across the streetBelane beach — about 600 mTivat center — about 10 minutes walkPorto Montenegro — about 10 minutes walkKalimanj marina — about 5 minutes walkTivat International Airport — about 5 minutes by carinternational schools and private clinics — in the immediate vicinityTechnical equipment and finishes: Apartments are delivered with premium high-quality finishes: wooden parquet in living areas, large-format porcelain tiles, aluminum windows, hidden air conditioning systems, underfloor heating in tiled areas, premium-class sanitary ware, fiber-optic internet, and a video intercom system. Boka Verde is created for those who seek a combination of modern architecture, developed infrastructure, a green environment, and a convenient location in one of the most dynamically developing cities in Montenegro. The complex is equally suitable for permanent residence and for investment purposes to generate rental income. It is possible to purchase a parking space, the price is 25,000 euros.