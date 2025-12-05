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Residential complex Tivat Gardens

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$124,247
;
8
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ID: 38115
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 13
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The "Tivat Gardens" complex is an elite gated residential complex designed in a modern architectural style. Located on a quiet plot near the Tivat city park and the prestigious Porto Montenegro marina, residents have access to both walking areas and high-level restaurants and bars. Through the park, residents can reach the city center and the Knightsbridge International School, all within a few minutes' walk. Surrounded by pines and hills, the complex creates the feel of a private resort; the homes offer panoramic views of the Adriatic and green slopes, and the territory is protected from outsiders. "Tivat Gardens" consists of several five-story buildings. For example, Building 5 combines 22 apartments: on the lower level there are spacious apartments up to 93 m² with terraces and green verandas, and on the upper floors there are apartments with green terraces of 66 m² and access to a usable roof. Building 6 contains 14 apartments, including 1- and 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 34 to 88 m²; some apartments have large terraces and green areas, and the penthouses include additional roofs for private relaxation. The total area of apartments in the project ranges from 36 to 119 m², terraces from 4 to 41 m²; some apartments have roof access.  The project is a "city within a city" format — residents can fully meet their household needs without leaving the territory. The territory includes: a SPA center with a sauna, steam room, and individual massage cabinsa fitness room, its own yoga room and an outdoor pool with a lounge area and fireplacea barbecue area, pergolas, and gazebos for outdoor relaxationchildren's playgrounds and a cinema room for board gamesa beauty SPA salon, meeting rooms, a café-bakery and a mini-marketThe complex's territory is closed to cars; underground and open parking lots are provided, along with charging stations for electric vehicles. 24-hour security and concierge service ensure residents' peace of mind, and the management company handles apartment rentals, cleaning, and maintenance.  The project was designed by the international firm Arser Architects; each apartment is sold turnkey with furniture and appliances from leading brands. The finishes use natural stone and wood, Villeroy & Boch and Dornbracht sanitaryware, Samsung air conditioning systems, and heated floors. The complex is equipped with a smart home system: keyless entry via code or fingerprint, energy-efficient windows and engineering, as well as high-speed internet.  Why choose Tivat Gardens  A closed and quiet location within walking distance of Tivat center, Porto Montenegro, and the international school.A variety of housing — from studios to penthouses with green terraces and roof access.High-level internal services: spa, fitness, pool, cinema room, café, beauty salon, shops, and a management company.Turnkey apartments with first-class finishes and furniture, smart systems, underground parking, and security.The Tivat Gardens project combines the atmosphere of a five-star resort with the comfort of urban living, offering buyers an investment opportunity and a high standard of living in one of the most beautiful places on the Adriatic.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
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Residential complex Tivat Gardens
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$124,247
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