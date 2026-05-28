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Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$592,165
;
17
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ID: 38156
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2766
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Premium complex in the center of Tivat.

A modern premium residential and commercial complex located in the very heart of Tivat, just a few minutes from the renowned Porto Montenegro marina. The project is designed for those who appreciate a high standard of living, contemporary architecture, developed infrastructure, and attractive investment opportunities on the Adriatic coast.

 

The standard specification of the apartments includes:
• Designer Gaggenau kitchens;
• Hansgrohe and Laufen bathroom fixtures and fittings;
• Premium Weitzer Parkett flooring;
• Built-in wardrobes;
• Integrated air-conditioning system;
• Magnificent views of the Adriatic Sea, the surrounding mountains, and the prestigious Porto Montenegro marina from the windows and terraces.

 

Infrastructure and services:
• Rooftop panoramic swimming pool;
• Underground parking;
• Professional property management;
• Gated and secure community;
• Concierge service.

 

Commercial infrastructure:
The complex features 12 premium commercial units, including:
• A wine bar and fine dining restaurant;
• Luxury boutiques and premium retail stores;
• A health and beauty center;
• Dental and wellness services;
• A pharmacy and essential services for residents' daily needs.

Modern office spaces provide a comfortable and prestigious environment for doing business.

 

Prestigious location:

The complex is situated in one of Tivat's most desirable areas, offering quick access to all key infrastructure facilities.

Nearby you will find:
• Porto Montenegro and its world-class yacht marina;
• Fine dining restaurants and charming cafés;
• International luxury brands and boutiques;
• Beaches and waterfront promenades;
• International airports.

 

Payment Plan:
A flexible stage-based payment plan is available:
• 30% of the purchase price upon signing the contract;
• 25% upon completion of the main structural construction works;
• 25% upon completion of the facade and installation of windows;
• the remaining balance upon handover of the property (turnkey stage).

 

Investment potential:

Tivat is one of Europe's fastest-growing and most promising real estate markets. Thanks to the continuous development of tourism infrastructure, strong rental demand, and steady property value growth, purchasing a property in this complex represents not only an opportunity for comfortable coastal living but also a sound long-term investment.

This development combines contemporary architecture, premium services, and a unique location in the heart of the Adriatic.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
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Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$592,165
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