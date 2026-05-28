Residential complex Premium complex in the center of Tivat

Premium complex in the center of Tivat.

A modern premium residential and commercial complex located in the very heart of Tivat, just a few minutes from the renowned Porto Montenegro marina. The project is designed for those who appreciate a high standard of living, contemporary architecture, developed infrastructure, and attractive investment opportunities on the Adriatic coast.

The standard specification of the apartments includes:

• Designer Gaggenau kitchens;

• Hansgrohe and Laufen bathroom fixtures and fittings;

• Premium Weitzer Parkett flooring;

• Built-in wardrobes;

• Integrated air-conditioning system;

• Magnificent views of the Adriatic Sea, the surrounding mountains, and the prestigious Porto Montenegro marina from the windows and terraces.

Infrastructure and services:

• Rooftop panoramic swimming pool;

• Underground parking;

• Professional property management;

• Gated and secure community;

• Concierge service.

Commercial infrastructure:

The complex features 12 premium commercial units, including:

• A wine bar and fine dining restaurant;

• Luxury boutiques and premium retail stores;

• A health and beauty center;

• Dental and wellness services;

• A pharmacy and essential services for residents' daily needs.

Modern office spaces provide a comfortable and prestigious environment for doing business.

Prestigious location:

The complex is situated in one of Tivat's most desirable areas, offering quick access to all key infrastructure facilities.

Nearby you will find:

• Porto Montenegro and its world-class yacht marina;

• Fine dining restaurants and charming cafés;

• International luxury brands and boutiques;

• Beaches and waterfront promenades;

• International airports.

Payment Plan:

A flexible stage-based payment plan is available:

• 30% of the purchase price upon signing the contract;

• 25% upon completion of the main structural construction works;

• 25% upon completion of the facade and installation of windows;

• the remaining balance upon handover of the property (turnkey stage).

Investment potential:

Tivat is one of Europe's fastest-growing and most promising real estate markets. Thanks to the continuous development of tourism infrastructure, strong rental demand, and steady property value growth, purchasing a property in this complex represents not only an opportunity for comfortable coastal living but also a sound long-term investment.

This development combines contemporary architecture, premium services, and a unique location in the heart of the Adriatic.