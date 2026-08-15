Cottages for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
91
Pallini Municipal Unit
38
Kassandra Municipal Unit
53
Municipality of Nea Propontida
55
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222 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Languages
Deutsch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$490,558
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 2005  Beach: wide, sandy…
$756,265
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of living room wit…
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$696,768
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Number of rooms: 4  Levels: 2  Bathrooms: 2  B…
$524,507
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
Details  Year of construction: 2014  Distance from the sea: 550 m Services  Parking  Storage…
$930,788
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Details.Year of construction: 2000Number of rooms: 4Type of heating: electricEnergy class: A…
$1,22M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 159 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 2016  Number of rooms: 6…
$483,712
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, livi…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale — Detached house of 150 sq.m. in Polichrono, Kassandra, Halkidiki. An elegant thre…
$467,167
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$971,180
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$985,932
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 119 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists o…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 rooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4  Year of construction: 2004  Beach: sandy with …
$872,614
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 1 bedroom in Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Olynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
$388,127
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Plana, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Plana, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage
Kalandra, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the…
$417,036
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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