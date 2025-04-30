Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
128
Pallini Municipal Unit
36
Kassandra Municipal Unit
94
Municipality of Nea Propontida
85
101 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 327 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of livi…
$1,04M
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$177,436
1 room Cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent detached house of 116 sq m made of stone and wood, located on a hill …
$502,897
Cottage 1 bedroom in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
$322,556
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$250,498
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ormylia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ormylia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$244,377
Cottage 7 rooms in Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a firepl…
$279,387
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Sozopole, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Sozopole, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$366,079
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$396,622
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Palaiokastro, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$178,709
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$452,029
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$525,051
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$469,684
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$240,061
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$260,936
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 315 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one shower…
$417,497
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$626,246
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$1,57M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$333,998
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandrino, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandrino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$730,620
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gerakine, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gerakine, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$419,496
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$500,655
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of …
$1,41M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$357,616
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$417,497
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$310,113
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,12M
Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
