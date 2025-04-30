Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chalkidiki Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

Kassandra Municipality
128
Pallini Municipal Unit
36
Kassandra Municipal Unit
94
Municipality of Nea Propontida
85
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$469,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$584,496
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$543,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Finikes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Finikes, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$413,493
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$341,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$720,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$391,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$357,418
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The property boasts a swi…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The pro…
$720,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$543,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$378,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$502,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalybes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalybes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$435,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace. The owners w…
$219,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go