Mountain View Houses for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
73
Municipality of Saronikos
199
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
117
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
105
351 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,12M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,45M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$513,950
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$285,528
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 550 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, 3 l…
$1,83M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$5,04M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a property t…
$2,99M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$685,266
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor cons…
$388,318
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, the …
$1,71M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$753,793
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one gym, one p…
$4,00M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$456,844
1 room Cottage in Koropi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
$1,48M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Lavrio, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Lavrio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$913,688
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Makri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$685,266
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 181 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 8th floor cons…
$593,897
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 6
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,26M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$308,370
Townhouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$228,422
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,37M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$628,161
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$390,602
1 room Cottage in Nea Politia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The detached house consists of 2 independent floors.The ground floor consists of 2 apartment…
$342,633
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$342,633
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$645,292
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,94M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$2,23M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$376,896
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$411,160
