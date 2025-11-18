Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
77
Municipality of Saronikos
188
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
131
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
101
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
$5,34M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Attica

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go