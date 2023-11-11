Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

cottages
4
townhouses
3
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
€2,50M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
€1,05M
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
€130,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€1,65M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,20M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€630,000

Properties features in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir