Houses for sale in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

3 bedroom house in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house for sale, 1st floor, located in the Markopoulo area. The house has a total ar…
$327,518
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain, …
$526,698
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, living roo…
$1,15M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$614,481
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$363,459
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is 320 sq.m., It consists of: basement : a separate apartment with one bedroo…
Price on request
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 35 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$105,520
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$362,837
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 244 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 244 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$703,470
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$461,945
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 259 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$936,353
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$444,767
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$491,585
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one shower W…
$334,746
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Athens Artemida  Athens, Greece Discover the benefits of Artemida villa , where you can …
$995,457
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 220 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The gro…
$492,429
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 240 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$445,531
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$222,384
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$461,154
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 330 square meters in Attica. From the windows ther…
$879,337
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale of 259 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The ground …
$937,960
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 350 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$762,092
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale townhouse area of 300 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 4 levels. The gro…
$615,536
7 room house in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 339 m²
Excellent detached house with basement and attic. 450 m. from the sea only. In the area of A…
$366,362
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$392,098
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$526,698
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$105,340
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$760,786
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 square meters in Athens. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$1,15M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 175 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$527,602
