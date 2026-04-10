Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
28
House Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 416 m²
For sale is a three-level corner detached house of 415.70 sq.m. in Profitis Ilias, Piraeus. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/6
Townhouse for sale with an area of 165 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$740,368
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale townhouse area of 131 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$618,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$305,966
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor -1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 77 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2…
$358,616
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​68 sq.m. in Athens. The cottage consists of 2 be…
$248,717
Leave a request
Nils OttNils Ott
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$329,058
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Building 200 sq.m. on a plot of 120 sq.m., close to the port of PiraeusSuitable for professi…
$515,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$392,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be…
$300,193
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$409,879
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$582,861
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 123 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The fir…
$393,320
Leave a request
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for pro…
$508,019
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 162 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$329,695
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$357,922
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale townhouse area of 100 sq.m in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$410,673
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 5/5
Townhouse for sale with an area of 141 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$609,674
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$577,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor con…
$738,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor con…
$600,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
A 1-storey cottage with an area of ​​75 sq.m. is for sale in Athens under construction. Th…
$304,837
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$617,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$248,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/2
Piraeus,Maisonette Sale, 69.53 sqm,Status of the object: under construction,floor: 5,2 Level…
$348,375
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Duplex on the Market! Fully renovated with separate entrances, this property is …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Piraeus, Mesonet Sale, 73.29 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of constru…
$310,272
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
$275,984
Leave a request

Property types in Municipality of Piraeus

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go