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Houses for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

villas
7
cottages
3
townhouses
4
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17 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in this stunning detached house …
$804,436
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
$809,777
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$806,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
OneOne
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale townhouse area of 130 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 0 levels. The pro…
$293,112
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
$586,225
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,73M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Nils OttNils Ott
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
$1,76M
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Townhouse in Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has one level. The owners…
$288,647
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 bedroom in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
$2,10M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kontos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of ​​110 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of…
$310,699
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$577,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 1 room in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens…
$2,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The fir…
$644,847
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kontos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kontos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$305,966
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Aegina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$635,023
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room house in Vathy, Greece
3 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
Excellent detached house at a unique price. Great opportunity! 3 levels with a lot of work a…
$334,960
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7 bedroom house in Vathy, Greece
7 bedroom house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house 350 sq.m. on a 527 sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agioi is on sale. …
$449,925
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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