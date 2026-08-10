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Duplexes in Attica, Greece

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4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette A – Private Pool | Sea View | Contemporary Living on the Athenian Riviera Situ…
Price on request
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/6
An impressive duplex maisonette, currently under reconstruction, offering a generous interna…
$932,687
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…
$749,876
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Duplex on the Market! Fully renovated with separate entrances, this property is …
Price on request
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Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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