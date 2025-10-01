Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipality of Megara, Greece

Municipal Unit of Megara
44
44 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$2,05M
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
$222,384
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters in the town of Kineta, which is …
$263,801
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$316,561
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 60 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$222,765
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 240 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 storerooms.…
$680,021
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Megara, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 2-storey detached house of 320 sq.m in the town of Kineta, whic…
$263,349
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one …
$1,88M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$2,05M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$222,384
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Floor -1/2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 218 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$699,156
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$257,497
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,87M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$678,856
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$374,541
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$585,220
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse of 130 sq.m. in Loutraki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The first…
$234,490
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$351,132
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/3
Townhouse for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of the three-storey house is 182…
$222,765
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,52M
5 bedroom house in Municipality of Megara, Greece
5 bedroom house
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house for sale in the Megara area. The property has a total area of 144 sq.m. It co…
$409,397
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The villa consists of one…
$2,11M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$193,123
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 290 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$586,225
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$316,019
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$193,454
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$210,679
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 182 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$322,424
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,58M
