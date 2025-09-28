Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Megara
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Megara, Greece

villas
18
cottages
13
townhouses
12
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 180 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$2,93M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$193,123
1 room Cottage in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
$1,64M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Vlychada, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Vlychada, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
Floor -1/2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 218 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$699,156
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$2,05M
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/3
Townhouse for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of the three-storey house is 182…
$222,765
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,93M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists o…
$193,454
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$316,561
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$222,384
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 240 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 storerooms.…
$680,021
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,87M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$210,679
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one …
$2,52M
Villa 1 bedroom in Vlychada, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vlychada, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 670 m²
Floor 1/1
Cottage for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The area of the building is 670 square meters. The …
$1,64M
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse of 130 sq.m. in Loutraki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The first…
$234,490
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$351,132
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 182 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$321,871
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,58M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 290 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$586,225
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of one bedroom, livi…
$2,11M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$585,220
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 60 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$222,765
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$257,497
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage of 230 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one pantry. T…
$351,735
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale townhouse area of 95 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The grou…
$211,041
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$819,309
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$374,541
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 182 square meters in Attica. The townhouse is located on …
$322,424
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Megara, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
