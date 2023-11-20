Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

villas
12
cottages
13
townhouses
18
65 properties total found
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Agia Marina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
€1,30M
3 room house in Plataniás, Greece
3 room house
Plataniás, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa complex for sale in Chania Crete, is located at the famous seaside village of Pla…
€2,40M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plataniás, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three storey maisonette of 53 sq.m. living space, in Platanias, Chania. The ma…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€375,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€520,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€540,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€550,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€560,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€570,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€580,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€590,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
€850,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The owners will…
€450,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
€320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€148,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
€2,00M
3 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Plataniás, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Plataniás, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful villa for sale in Platanias, Chania is located in the village of Xirokambi. T…
€295,000
4 room house with Bedrooms, with rent in Plataniás, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms, with rent
Plataniás, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This villa for sale in Chania Crete, is located in the area of Platanias, in the village of …
€320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
Townhouse 6 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
€1,58M
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in one of the most elite seaside suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. It…
€700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 106 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€570,000
