Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
73
Municipality of Saronikos
199
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
117
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
105
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
181 property total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$5,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a property t…
$2,99M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, the …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one gym, one p…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, living roo…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$14,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 710 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 710 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$3,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 837 m²
Floor -1
For sale 5-storey villa of 837 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 193 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$708,109
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Attica

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Attica, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go