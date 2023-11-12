Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Piraeus, Greece

3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€480,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€3,00M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€215,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,75M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourth floo…
€600,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€3,05M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Underground garage for 4 places,service apartment,guest house apartment,game room,SPA room (…
€4,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Selinia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Selinia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Piraias: Salamina - Selinia 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
€330,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
The townhouse is located in the Ekali area. Bank property
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leaving …
€2,65M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€130,000
House in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
House
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€250,000
2 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
— Area: 88 m2 + large veranda — Floor: 5th — Number of rooms: 2K ( 2 bedrooms, kitchen, livi…
€270,000
3 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
For sale is a spacious bright apartment in the Palio Faliro area. The apartment is located o…
€300,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Comfortable apartments for sale by the sea in the landscaped green area of Paleo Faliro. The…
€350,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment 52 sq.m., located at ground floor level, has 2 rooms, kitchen, bathroom. The house…
€75,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
For sale a modern, amazing studio with an area of 30 sq.m. with a separate entrance. The kit…
€65,000
5 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
For sale is a building in the Paleo Faliro area with a total area of 860 sq.m. Basement - 20…
€1,25M
3 room house in Kontos, Greece
3 room house
Kontos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached stone house 120 sq.m. on a 400sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Aegina is on sa…
€320,000
5 room house in Kontos, Greece
5 room house
Kontos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached house of 250sq.m. in a unique location on a plot of 4000 sq.m. in Aegina in the cit…
€900,000
7 room house in Vathy, Greece
7 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house 350 sq.m. on a 527 sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agioi is on sale. …
€450,000
2 room house in Vathy, Greece
2 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house 130 sq.m. on a 400 sq.m. plot in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agioi is on sale. …
€280,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
€2,00M
2 room house with Bedrooms in Korydallos, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Korydallos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Ref: 113 - Keratsini SALE Traditional house with 2 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Bath…
€117,000
Villa 6 room villa in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 528 m²
Attractive villa in Greece, near Athens, Lagonissi area - one of the most beautiful coastal …
€1,60M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage of 670 sq.meters for sale in Nea Peramos, Attica. The first floor is occupied by 2 s…
€1,40M

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

