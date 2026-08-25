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Houses for sale in Piraeus, Greece

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cottages
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townhouses
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18 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$401 441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be…
$306 984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 200 m²
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for pro…
$519 512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$253 852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$631 679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$419 152
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$289 274
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$377 827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$312 888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor con…
$755 654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2…
$590 354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a three-level corner detached house of 415.70 sq.m. in Profitis Ilias, Piraeus. …
$913 384
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$366 020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor con…
$613 968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
$275 984
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Piraeus, Mesonet Sale, 73.29 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of constru…
$310 272
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite Duplex on the Market! Fully renovated with separate entrances, this property is …
Price on request
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/2
Piraeus,Maisonette Sale, 69.53 sqm,Status of the object: under construction,floor: 5,2 Level…
$348 375
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Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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