Houses for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€670,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
€4,20M
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
€500,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Property Code: 1322 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 171 sq.m, 3 l…
€260,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
€3,00M
4 room house in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lacquer, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€420,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
€750,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
€4,50M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€189,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€700,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€1,50M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€370,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€800,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€168,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€505,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
€700,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€960,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€400,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
€1,05M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mavro Lithari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€472,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€4,41M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€595,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000

