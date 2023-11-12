Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
€1,05M
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
€130,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€1,65M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€630,000

