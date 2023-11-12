UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Limenas Markopoulou
Houses
Houses for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
villas
9
cottages
10
townhouses
10
House
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4
3
292 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
1
167 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
1
77 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€155,000
1
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
4
1
85 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
1
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
3
229 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
3
246 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
3
251 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,03M
Recommend
3 room house
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
7
2
210 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
9
375 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1
950 m²
1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1
440 m²
1
Cottage is for sale. It consists of three levels and is under construction. The first floor …
€550,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4
2
180 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
2
198 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€195,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5
4
255 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
7
4
276 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€600,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5
2
140 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
10
3
246 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€340,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
2
130 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6
3
340 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1
187 m²
1
Unfinished detached house in Porto Rafti
€200,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
4
3
192 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€380,000
1
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
5
2
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
7
3
500 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,50M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6
4
210 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
3
2
80 m²
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 level…
€120,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
6
2
275 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€700,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€190,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
8
4
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,10M
Recommend
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1
276 m²
1
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti.Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility to d…
€260,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
5
3
220 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€320,000
Recommend
