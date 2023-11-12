Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Limenas Markopoulou
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

villas
9
cottages
10
townhouses
10
House To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€155,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 229 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€930,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,03M
3 room house in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room house
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€750,000
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage is for sale. It consists of three levels and is under construction. The first floor …
€550,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€320,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€600,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€250,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 246 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€340,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished detached house in Porto Rafti
€200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,50M
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 level…
€120,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€700,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€190,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,10M
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti.Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility to d…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€320,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir