Seaview Villas for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos District
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beachfront villas in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
150
Peyia
303
Polis
8
Yeroskipou
208
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Premium Premium
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,46M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$668,428
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$505,650
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Luxury 4-Bedroom Coastal Villa in Paphos – Just 300m from the Beach This exceptional coasta…
$2,94M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Key-Ready Luxury Villa for Sale in Sea Caves, Peyia, Paphos Introducing this stunning key-r…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$528,739
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$762,770
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
INFINITY — Luxurious Five-Bedroom Villa in Peyia, Paphos INFINITY is part of an exclusive r…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Villa – Summary A stylish and contemporary 3-bedroom detached villa design…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
uxury Coastal Villas in Chloraka, Paphos – Modern Mediterranean Living This exclusive coast…
$3,19M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 475 m²
Exceptional 5-bedroom villa designed in an exceptionally large plot of 1334 m2, located in t…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 323 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 000 m²
For sale: Contemporary 4–5-bedroom villa in Jewel of the Seacaves, Sea Caves, Paphos. This s…
$2,88M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
uxury Coastal Villas in Chloraka, Paphos – Modern Mediterranean Living This exclusive coast…
$3,19M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 438 m²
Agnades Village – Villa No. 1, Coastal Countryside Living in Polis A beautiful 3-bedroom …
$494,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
These residences form a carefully designed collection of modern villas focused on space, com…
$2,59M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa is located in the beautiful area of Konia and boasts incred…
$2,98M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Key-Ready Luxury Villa for Sale in Sea Caves, Peyia, Paphos Introducing this stunning key-r…
$1,74M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Situated in the charming village of Konia the Property offers a premier living experience wi…
$656,883
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 1 — a modern 3-bedroom villa with a 3×6 m private pool and 36 m² terrace, just 1 km fr…
$775,788
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We …
$1,79M
Leave a request

Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go