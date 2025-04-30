Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

19 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus We offer two…
$760,755
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury furnished villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view close to the beach, Pey…
$2,93M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
$463,408
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens close to the center of Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$402,004
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the marina, Polis, …
$1,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer stylish and comfortable vill…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a villa with a pano…
$711,849
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$2,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$722,717
Villa in Polis, Cyprus
Villa
Polis, Cyprus
Area 147 m²
A beautiful seaside holiday complex offering ideal properties for sale in Polis, Cyprus.The …
$510,376
Villa 3 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Lempa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered interior bu…
$416,135
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pomos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pomos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views at 100 meters from the beach, …
$820,528
Villa in Paphos District, Cyprus
Villa
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 151 m²
If you are looking for the perfect beachfront property in Paphos, look no further than the v…
$733,536
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
Villa 6 rooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 6 rooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
Six bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province, …
$2,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
Price includes Underfloor Heating, VRF System and Private Swimming Pool
$818,737
Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

