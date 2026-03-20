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Villas for sale in Drymou, Cyprus

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6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Drymou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Rosemarine Residences Villa No. 3A is a unique modern 4 bedroom seafront furnished villa in …
$2,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Drymou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Rosemarine Residences Villa No. 3A is a unique modern 4 bedroom seafront furnished villa in …
$2,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 7 bedrooms in Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Drymou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 066 m²
Villa INFINITY is an exceptional 7-bedroom villa designed in an exceptionally large plot of …
$4,57M
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OneOne
Villa 7 bedrooms in Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Drymou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 066 m²
Villa INFINITY is an exceptional 7-bedroom villa designed in an exceptionally large plot of …
$4,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 7 bedrooms in Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Drymou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 066 m²
Villa INFINITY is an exceptional 7-bedroom villa designed in an exceptionally large plot of …
$4,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Drymou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Drymou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Rosemarine Residences Villa No. 3A is a unique modern 4 bedroom seafront furnished villa in …
$2,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Nils OttNils Ott

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