Mountain View Villas for Sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

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Villas in mountains in Paphos District, Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
150
Peyia
303
Polis
8
Yeroskipou
208
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12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 14 m²
Kings Beach Villas Positioned in the highly desirable Tombs of the Kings neighbourhood, K…
$569,647
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Perched on the scenic hills of Peyia village, Stasis Estates’ eight-villa project, Peyia Pan…
$909,376
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
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TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Fyti, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
NOTE: Ready to move in. Overlooking Akamas & Latchi bay and above a plain ensures your view…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
$463,408
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
$993,991
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the marina, Polis, …
$1,22M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kouklia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kouklia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
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Properties features in Paphos District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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