Villas Terraced for sale in Paphos District, Cyprus

Paphos Municipality
40
Peyia
51
Polis
3
Chloraka
46
22 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus We offer two…
$760,755
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury furnished villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view close to the beach, Pey…
$2,93M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Armou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Armou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Armou, Cyprus We offer a villa with a …
$2,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesa Chorio, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Mesa Chorio, Cyprus We offer vil…
$463,408
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with gardens close to the center of Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
$402,004
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex at 50 meters from the beach, Polis, Cyprus We offer modern houses with …
$502,247
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a swimming pool and a roof-top terrace in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We …
$1,79M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the marina, Polis, …
$1,22M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex near the sea, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with balc…
$655,379
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer stylish and comfortable vill…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Peyia, Cyprus We offer a villa with a pano…
$711,849
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Allows the investment permanent residence the location of the Amber Homes in   the kisserg…
$518,533
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view close to the beach, Peyia, Cyprus We offer quality …
$469,494
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with swimming pools in an elite suburb of Paphos, Lofos, Cyprus We offer villas with…
$2,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We off…
$864,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer …
$807,498
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
$722,717
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool close to the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer a villa with a swi…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pomos, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pomos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views at 100 meters from the beach, …
$820,528
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Polis…
$533,072
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
$993,991
