Apartment in a new building Pafilia Projects - Limassol

Limassol, Cyprus
$357,055
ID: 33310
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Limassol

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class

About the complex

Top developed - Aria Residences, Aurai Residences, Vida, Vetro Suites, Amathos Residences, Aria Residences. Modern Mediterranean design, sea views

Location on the map

Limassol, Cyprus
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

