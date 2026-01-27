  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building 2 Bedroom Apartment - Tsirion

Limassol, Cyprus
$529,631
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Limassol

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Boutique building, limited collection (1-3 bed units). Custom kitchens, quality finishes, secure access, covered parking, storage, modern lift. Quiet residential area, excellent connectivity

Location on the map

Limassol, Cyprus
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

