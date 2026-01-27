  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building 2 Bedroom Entire Floor - Neapolis

Limassol, Cyprus
$523,680
Location

  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • City
    Limassol

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Steps from beach, exclusive boutique building (4 residences only), privacy and vibrant coastal living. All amenities walking distance

Location on the map

Limassol, Cyprus
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

