Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr

Olivea Residences Limassol | Cyprus
Olivea Residences is a boutique project consisting of only 10 modern apartments located in the lively area of Agios Ioannis, Limassol.
Price: EUR 399,000 + VAT
This apartment is eligible for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).
Characteristics of apartment
Rental income (estimation):
Capital gains:
Projected post-construction price: €520,000–€550,000+
Location:
Agios Ioannis, Limassol is a dynamic area in the city center, just 1 km from the sea, near Limassol Marina, Old Town, schools, universities, shops, cafes and transport stops. Easy access to business centers and main roads.
For more information on this project, please call/write us.