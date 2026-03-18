Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr

Olivea Residences Limassol | Cyprus

Olivea Residences is a boutique project consisting of only 10 modern apartments located in the lively area of Agios Ioannis, Limassol.

Price: EUR 399,000 + VAT

This apartment is eligible for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).

Characteristics of apartment

Planning - 2+1

Total area: 132 m2

Internal area - 78 m2

Covered veranda - 15 m2

Spacious roof terrace - 39 m2 (possibility of Jacuzzi installation)

Parking space and pantry included



Rental income (estimation):

Long-term: €2,450/mo → €29,400/year (~7.3%)

Guaranteed (with furniture package): €1,850/month → €22,200/year (~5.5%)

Capital gains:

Expected cost growth - +20-30% by the time of project delivery

Projected post-construction price: €520,000–€550,000+



Location:

1km to the beach

Within a radius of 1 km to supermarkets, cafes, schools, transport

A few minutes from Limassol Marina and the Old Town

Convenient access to the main city highways and business centers

Agios Ioannis, Limassol is a dynamic area in the city center, just 1 km from the sea, near Limassol Marina, Old Town, schools, universities, shops, cafes and transport stops. Easy access to business centers and main roads.

For more information on this project, please call/write us.