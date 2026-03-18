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Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr

Limassol District, Cyprus
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$456,465
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ID: 38184
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

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Olivea Residences Limassol | Cyprus

Olivea Residences is a boutique project consisting of only 10 modern apartments located in the lively area of Agios Ioannis, Limassol.

Price: EUR 399,000 + VAT

This apartment is eligible for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).

Characteristics of apartment

  • Planning - 2+1
  • Total area: 132 m2
  • Internal area - 78 m2
  • Covered veranda - 15 m2
  • Spacious roof terrace - 39 m2 (possibility of Jacuzzi installation)
  • Parking space and pantry included


Rental income (estimation):

  • Long-term: €2,450/mo → €29,400/year (~7.3%)
  • Guaranteed (with furniture package): €1,850/month → €22,200/year (~5.5%)

Capital gains:

  • Expected cost growth - +20-30% by the time of project delivery

Projected post-construction price: €520,000–€550,000+

Location:

  • 1km to the beach
  • Within a radius of 1 km to supermarkets, cafes, schools, transport
  • A few minutes from Limassol Marina and the Old Town
  • Convenient access to the main city highways and business centers

Agios Ioannis, Limassol is a dynamic area in the city center, just 1 km from the sea, near Limassol Marina, Old Town, schools, universities, shops, cafes and transport stops. Easy access to business centers and main roads.

For more information on this project, please call/write us.

Location on the map

Limassol District, Cyprus
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Residential complex Penthaus 21 v komplekse Olivea Residences Limassol Kipr
Limassol District, Cyprus
from
$456,465
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