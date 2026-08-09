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Сommercial property for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

;
Nicosia
67
Strovolos
26
Aglangia
9
Lakatameia
4
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164 properties total found
Shop 262 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 262 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 262 m²
Vacant restaurant spread over 2 units on the ground floor of a complex in Aglantzia.It consi…
$584,330
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Investment 223 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 223 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Two 2-bedroom apartments on the second floor in Nicosia’s old city walls.Each apartment cons…
$315,184
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Investment 497 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 497 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
A mixed-use building, in Egkomi.  Consists of a showroom with a mezzanine and basement on th…
$1,18M
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TekceTekce
Investment 740 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 740 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Two pairs of semi-detached incomplete three-bedroom houses in Dali, Nicosia.Each house has a…
$702,377
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Commercial property 3 145 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 145 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 3 145 m²
A seven-storey commercial building in Trypiotis, Nicosia. It consists of: A basement of c. …
$8,62M
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Office 303 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 303 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 303 m²
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
$702,377
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Investment 853 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 853 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 853 m²
A four-storey mixed-use building with basement in Agioi Omologites, Nicosia. The building co…
$1,30M
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Commercial property 1 128 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 128 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 128 m²
59% share of two incomplete residential buildings in Agioi Konstantinou & Elenis.The propert…
$885,349
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Commercial property 5 124 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 5 124 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 5 124 m²
A commercial building for sale in Agios Dometios, Nicosia.The building consists of a basemen…
$6,76M
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Office 223 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 223 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 223 m²
A 7-story building situated in the city center. The building comprises of seven floors of of…
$815,069
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Investment 457 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 457 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 457 m²
This impressive property comprises two unified apartments occupying the entire first floor o…
$505,245
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Shop 207 m² in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Shop 207 m²
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
Shop with a mezzanine in Lakatameia, in Nicosia. The property enjoys very good access to the…
$466,284
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Shop 430 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 430 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 430 m²
A shop on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It compris…
$991,590
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Shop 323 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop 323 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 323 m²
A shop on the ground floor of a building, Strovolos.It consists of a 208sqm ground floor and…
$826,325
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Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
470 sq.m. Versatile Showroom for Sale in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia Discover an incredible inv…
$595,823
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 313 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Investment 313 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 313 m²
Three apartments on the first floor in Dali, Nicosia.It consists of two three-bedroom apartm…
$427,328
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Investment 5 200 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Investment 5 200 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 5 200 m²
Big Property Complex! Sale & Lease-Back with a well-known Company in Cyprus, with more than …
$14,81M
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Office 239 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 239 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 239 m²
An office on the sixth floor of acommercial building in Trypiotis, Nicosia. It has an area o…
$1,07M
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Shop 522 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop 522 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 522 m²
A restaurant on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It co…
$903,056
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Restaurant in Paliometocho, Cyprus
Restaurant
Paliometocho, Cyprus
Two spacious plots of land are for sale in a quiet village in Nicosia County, which is the l…
$113,323
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Shop 365 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 365 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 365 m²
An ideal small size commercial unit with a large display frontage is well-located on the gro…
$973,883
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Warehouse 626 m² in Ergates, Cyprus
Warehouse 626 m²
Ergates, Cyprus
Area 626 m²
A leasehold industrial workshop in the Ergates industrial area, Nicosia.It has an area of 62…
$460,222
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Shop 105 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 105 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 105 m²
This shop is on the ground floor of a mixed-use building in Kaimakli, Nicosia.It comprises o…
$286,853
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Office 211 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 211 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 211 m²
Two offices on the 3rd floor of a 6-storey building in Agios Antonios.  The building compris…
$371,846
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Investment 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
Investment offering. For sale is a complete building (with cleared title deeds) with immedia…
$1,59M
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Commercial property 1 433 m² in Klirou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 433 m²
Klirou, Cyprus
Area 1 433 m²
Mixed-use two storey building in Klirou. The building comprises of 2 shops on the ground flo…
$1,08M
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Shop 199 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 199 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 199 m²
Shop on the ground floor in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It has an area of 126 sq.m. and a mezza…
$377,749
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Warehouse 1 863 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 863 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 863 m²
An industrial warehouse with offices and a shop in Dali, Nicosia. It comprises of the follow…
$2,30M
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Commercial property 866 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Commercial property 866 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 866 m²
This is a 4-storey building with basement in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. The building has an ar…
$696,474
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Shop 80 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 80 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 80 m²
For Sale: 2 Identical Commercial Shops – Engomi, Nicosia Each property features 80 sq.m. of …
$351,818
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Property types in Nicosia

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