  Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Nicosia

Commercial real estate in Nicosia, Cyprus

offices
4
shops
4
20 properties total found
Commercial in Dali, Cyprus
Commercial
Dali, Cyprus
A two storey commercial warehouse currently rented and operated as a recording studio, is lo…
Price on request
Commercial in Geri, Cyprus
Commercial
Geri, Cyprus
Two-storey Industrial building. The ground floor consists of an office space, 2 W/Cs (one wi…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial building with a basement, ground, 1st and 2nd floor located in walking distance t…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
In the heart of Nicosias' center a unique commercial opportunity in the form a ground floor …
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A retail shop and a mixed-use building in Faneromeni. It consists of a ground floor shop wit…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A building/shop is available for sale in a great area of Faneromeni.The property is located …
Price on request
Commercial in Dali, Cyprus
Commercial
Dali, Cyprus
Commercial building in Dali Municipality.The property is situated at a close distance south …
Price on request
Commercial in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Commercial
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
 Luxury detached house in a quiet suburb of Nicosia, with open plan designs and large bedrooms
Price on request
Commercial in Lympia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lympia, Cyprus
Two-storey building in Lympia community of Nicosia District. It is situated close to all nec…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The spacious shops on the ground level with their double height glass windows are perfect sh…
€2,00M
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
The property is located near the centre of Nicosia at the northern corner of the Louki Akrit…
€3,50M
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial center in within the walls Nicosia.It comprises of:A common area of c. 450sqmSh…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Whole floor office in the heart of Nicosia city center.The office is on the 5th floor in ele…
€1,18M
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial space located on the first floor in Nicosia.It comprises of two unified units o…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial building located in Nicosia. The building comprises of five shops on the ground…
Price on request
Shop with rent in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop with rent
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with mezzanine level and basement, in a central location, in Nicosia Munic…
Price on request
Shop in Mitsero, Cyprus
Shop
Mitsero, Cyprus
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Mitsero, Nicosia.The main building has a…
Price on request
Commercial in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Building in an attractive and popular location in Makedonitissa quarter, in Engomi Municipal…
Price on request
Office in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Masterful design and state-of-the art construction characterize this modern business center,…
Price on request
Shop in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
A commercial space formerly used as a restaurant in Makedonitissa, Nicosia.It comprises of a…
Price on request
