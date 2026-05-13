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Сommercial property for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

;
warehouses
4
8 properties total found
Commercial property in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Discover Gemstones Project, an exclusive five-building residential development in the rapid…
$24,29M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Warehouse 800 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 800 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 800 m²
Nice ground floor warehouse in Ypsonas area (Agios Sylas )in Limassol with covered area 800 …
$1,73M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Warehouse 4 400 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 400 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 4 400 m²
A brand-new warehouse currently under construction, ideally located in the highly sought-aft…
$3,30M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Warehouse 4 400 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 400 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 4 400 m²
A brand-new warehouse currently under construction, ideally located in the highly sought-aft…
$3,29M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Investment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Investment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Factory for sale with the photovoltaic systems in Ypsonas area, Limassol Distric. The plot h…
$6,49M
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Investment 6 360 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 6 360 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 176
Area 6 360 m²
Residential Development for Sale in Ypsonas, Limassol Strategically located with excellent a…
$24,36M
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Revenue house 6 360 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Revenue house 6 360 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 176
Area 6 360 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: modern apartment building under the project with a total interior area of 2,011 sq…
$24,30M
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Warehouse 2 290 m² in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 290 m²
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 290 m²
Spacious Warehouse for Sale – Ypsonas Area Presenting this large and functional warehouse lo…
$2,87M
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