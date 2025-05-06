Сommercial property for sale in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Office 3 520 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office 3 520 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Area 3 520 m²
This building is located in Agios Ioannis, Limassol. Total 3250m² covered areas. Available f…
$778,024
Commercial property in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Commercial property
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Floor 3
This residential building in Agios Ioannis, Limassol, features three modern, spacious apartm…
$928,442
Close
Investment 225 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Investment 225 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
This is an investment, mixed use building. There are 2 connected shops total covered areas o…
$542,875
Investment 1 854 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Investment 1 854 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 36
Bathrooms count 40
Area 1 854 m²
A luxurious 4 floor building that allows you to experience comfort and style in our 2 & 3 be…
$5,27M
Office in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
A modern and elegant building with ergonomic offices. A hot spot for Medical offices and Doc…
$1,70M
Close
Shop in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Shop
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Prime investment opportunity! Freestanding well-maintained retail property for sale located …
$1,12M
Close
Office in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Floor 4/6
A modern and elegant building with ergonomic offices. A hot spot for Medical offices and Doc…
$849,185
Close
Investment 896 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Investment 896 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 896 m²
Modern residential apartment complex of 8 units that combines modern architecture and high-q…
$2,44M
Commercial property 2 045 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 045 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 045 m²
Commercial building for sale in Agios Ioannis, Limassol. Covered areas of  2045 sq.m. on the…
$4,89M
Shop in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Shop
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Retail Corner shop for sale on the one of the most commercial streets of Limassol. The reta…
$317,029
Close
Commercial property 2 077 m² in Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 077 m²
Ayios Ioannis, Cyprus
Area 2 077 m²
Floor Division and Planning (by sq.m.): Main (Offices) - 1417 Balconies - 350 Basement Floo…
$9,34M
