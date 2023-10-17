Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Ayia Napa

Commercial real estate in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

5 properties total found
Shop in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Shop
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Two shops in Agia Napa. They are located 300m from Agia Napa's square and 350m from Nissi av…
Price on request
Commercial in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
A shared (49%) mixed use building in Agia Napa. It is within walking distance from the centr…
Price on request
Office in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Office
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
A great 2 floor Office, in the heart of Ayia Napa! This office has a great location, with pa…
Price on request
Commercial in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
A fantastic Restaurant in the heart of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. This superb restaurant it situa…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial property in Ayia Napa.Great for office spaces. There is central heating …
€500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir