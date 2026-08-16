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Сommercial property for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 113 m² in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial property 113 m²
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
A fantastic Restaurant in the heart of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. This superb restaurant it situa…
$1,18M
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Commercial property in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial property
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Coastal Living – Boutique Residential Building Set in a sought-after seaside ne…
$3,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial property
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Coastal Living – Boutique Residential Building Set in a sought-after seaside ne…
$3,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
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Realting.com
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