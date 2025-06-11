Show property on map Show properties list
Сommercial property for sale in Aglangia, Cyprus

13 properties total found
Shop 204 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 204 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
The office in an iconic location with excellent visibility on Larnacas Avenue is located on …
$301,647
Commercial property 1 397 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 397 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 397 m²
Located in one of the most important and prestigious Avenues in Nicosia. Currently under com…
$2,28M
Shop 415 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 415 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 415 m²
A shop in Aglantzia, Nicosia. Ιt consists of: -The ground floor of 279sqm comprising of an o…
$820,035
Shop in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop
Nicosia, Cyprus
470 sq.m. Versatile Showroom for Sale in Pallouriotissa, Nicosia Discover an incredible inv…
$500,848
Investment 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
Investment offering. For sale is a complete building (with cleared title deeds) with immedia…
$1,37M
Investment 1 204 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 1 204 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 204 m²
A two storey mixed-use building in Aglantzia. It owns a prime location with high visibility …
$2,74M
Shop 261 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Shop 261 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 261 m²
A shop on the ground floor in Aglantzia, Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 174sqm ground floor…
$411,160
Office 269 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 269 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 269 m²
Office in a landmark location with great visibility on Larnakos Avenue situated on the 1st f…
$302,659
Investment 2 550 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 2 550 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 2 550 m²
Attractive investment opportunity! The student residence project is a four-story modern buil…
$5,43M
Office 422 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 422 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 422 m²
Whole floor office space situated on the third-floor of a mixed-use building and located in …
$341,491
Office 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
The office is situated at Nicosia- Aglantzia area, facing Larnakas Avenue. It’s near city ce…
$445,423
Office 423 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 423 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 423 m²
Whole-floor office space situated on the 1st floor on Larnacos Avenue, Aglantzia, Nicosia. T…
$428,291
Investment 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
Investment offering. For sale is a complete building (with cleared title deeds) with immedia…
$1,54M
