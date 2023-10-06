Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Pafos

Commercial real estate in Pafos, Cyprus

hotels
7
offices
10
shops
4
50 properties total found
Commercial with parking in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 651 m²
For sale business of 651 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€2,00M
Commercial real estate with parking in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial real estate with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Area 560 m²
For sale business of 560 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€2,00M
Commercial with parking in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
For sale business of 500 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€595,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 598 m²
An investment project in Paphos is offered for sale. The three-story building consists of 4 …
€950,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 618 m²
For sale business of 618 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. Features of re…
€1,71M
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
For sale business of 93 sq.m. In Paphos. The property is for sale furnished. The store is lo…
€345,000
Commercial with parking in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a business of 490 sq.m per o. Cyprus. The building consists of two floors.…
€1,000,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Area 730 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 730 sq.m. In Paphos. The hotel is located at 2 levels. The se…
€1,40M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Residence of 24 studio apartments for sale. Unscheduled investment project. Utilities: - Rec…
€2,30M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 540 m²
For sale business of 540 sq.m. In Paphos. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sola…
€2,15M
Commercial with parking in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial with parking
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 460 m²
For sale business of 460 sq.m. In Paphos. The facility has solar panels for heating water, a…
€2,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 69 sq.meters in Paphos. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€125,000
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Located in the heart of Kato pafos this restaurant business has been established in 1979.It …
Price on request
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
An office in City center, Paphos.It is located on the same building with EDE Paphos.It has c…
Price on request
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
A modern mixed-use development with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom maisonette…
Price on request
Hotel 18 bedrooms with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Hotel 18 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 29
Bathrooms count 11
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Paphos. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor consists o…
€1,40M
Office with Bedrooms in Pafos, Cyprus
Office with Bedrooms
Pafos, Cyprus
Special offer for quick sale. Spacious Apartment in Paphos Center. The apt is 3 min from the…
Price on request
Shop with rent in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with rent
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine level, in a central location in Kato Paphos Quarter, in Paphos Municipal…
Price on request
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
The property is located in the center of Paphos. Commercial building. Building area 1010 sq.…
€2,20M
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
This office is found on the 3rd floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with sho…
€220,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
  This office is found on the 4th floor of the Business Center consisting of 5 floors with s…
€446,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
The property in question is within the Agios Theodoros Quarter of Paphos.It is located in th…
€1,01M
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
This investment opportunity relates to a four-storey commercial building in Paphos city cent…
€2,65M
Shop in Pafos, Cyprus
Shop
Pafos, Cyprus
Shop for sale located on the ground floor of business center. Consist of a main floor of 97m…
€775,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
€470,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office, which was divided into 2 independent premises. Located on the 3rd floor …
€210,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office located on the 3rd floor of the business center in the city center of Pap…
€215,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office of 160m2 that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the busi…
€475,000
Office in Pafos, Cyprus
Office
Pafos, Cyprus
For sale an office that is made of 2 premises. Located on the 3rd floor of the business cent…
€445,000
Commercial in Pafos, Cyprus
Commercial
Pafos, Cyprus
The property is located in the central area of Paphos and consists of houses and residential…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir