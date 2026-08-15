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Сommercial property for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

;
hotels
7
offices
31
investment properties
21
shops
20
105 properties total found
Shop 110 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 110 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
**FOR SALE | FULLY RENOVATED COMMERCIAL SHOP | PAPHOS CITY CENTRE** An excellent opportunit…
$253,640
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Office 1 260 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 260 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: Modern office space under construction in the center of Paphos with an internal ar…
$8,02M
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Shop 41 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 41 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
Shop for sale in Kato Paphos. The Internal area is 41m2 with 4m2 covered veranda. T…
$144,040
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Shop 446 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 446 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 446 m²
A new commercial hub is rising in the center of Paphos—an advanced mixed-use building design…
$2,69M
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Business Centre in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Business Centre
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 349 m²
For sale: half-floor office space on the first level in Business Centre, Paphos. A modern…
$1,77M
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Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2/5
Modern Class-A Office & Retail Spaces in the Heart of Paphos Discover a premium commercial …
$1,03M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
This project is a modern development in the center of Paphos, offering spacious serviced apa…
$604,138
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Office 1 082 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 1 082 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: An all-new office building under the project with an impressive interior area of 1…
$5,16M
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Investment 845 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 845 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 845 m²
This property is located in the ideal location between Kato Paphos and Universal.  The build…
$1,59M
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Hotel in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 35
The retirement-Nursing home based in Paphos, Cyprus. The Nursing home is providing its serv…
$1,72M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 2 790 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Hotel 2 790 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 45
Area 2 790 m²
Hotel Apartment Complex for Sale – Tombs of the Kings, Paphos. Excellent investment o…
$10,36M
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Shop in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Ground Floor Shop 1 & Ground Floor Shop 2 The said properties comprise of two continuous sho…
$376,771
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 909 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 909 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 5
Area 909 m²
A modern commercial building is located at the entrance of Paphos town just a short distance…
$3,72M
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Shop 146 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 146 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 146 m²
Shop for sale located on the ground floor of business center. Consist of a main floor of 97m…
$914,860
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Shop 289 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 289 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 289 m²
Floor 2
Commercial Shop / Restaurant for Sale - Paphos Town Centre Commercial property for sale, 28…
$437,696
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office Spaces – Work in Style Within this multifunctional complex, office spaces are designe…
$1,05M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Located in the sought-after Universal area of Paphos, this brand-new residential building pr…
$1,82M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 1 070 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 070 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 070 m²
For sale: A spacious commercial building offering 1090 m2 of internal space, perfectly situ…
$2,65M
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Pafos one floor in Konia, Cyprus
Pafos one floor
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 22
Bathrooms count 4
Area 698 m²
Number of floors 3
Full Floor Offices — 22 offices, internal area 630 m² + veranda 68 m², total area 698 m². Pr…
$3,50M
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Commercial property 600 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 600 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
This Commercial Building located to Kato Paphos.  The building consists of 3 shops and 1 fou…
$1,77M
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Office 547 m² in Anavargos, Cyprus
Office 547 m²
Anavargos, Cyprus
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 6
This modern commercial building is located at the entrance to the city of Paphos, near the c…
$3,61M
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Shop 34 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 34 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 34 m²
Completion day :approximately in 18 MONTHS For sale: Ground floor shop with an internal sp…
$599,207
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Investment 1 074 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 074 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 074 m²
A four level centrally located, modern building, erected on an individual plot with existing…
$2,83M
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Investment 800 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 800 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Building for sale in Agios Pavlos, Paphos. It consists of four, 3 bedroom flats. One of them…
$1,12M
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Investment 1 866 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 866 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 866 m²
Exclusive, luxury, gated project located on the beach front in the heart of Paphos harbour a…
$21,89M
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Warehouse 1 088 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 088 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 088 m²
The whole building for 9 apartments - Paphos | Cyprus.Project ROI Residence - PaphosROI RESI…
$3,60M
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Shop 137 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 137 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 137 m²
Three unified retail units in a building in Agios Theodoros quarter, Paphos Municipality. Th…
$362,981
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Office 187 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 187 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 187 m²
This ready-to-move-in office, located in the heart of Paphos, offers an ideal work environme…
$1,21M
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Investment 1 160 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 1 160 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 160 m²
A contemporary and elegant project of spacious offices, luxurious 3-bedroom apartments, cove…
$5,70M
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Other 520 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Other 520 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 520 m²
For sale: Apartment building with 8 apartments x 2 bedrooms, it has a spacious covered area …
$1,50M
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