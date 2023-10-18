Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. demos agiou athanasiou

Commercial real estate in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

offices
9
14 properties total found
Office in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Luxury office in Lenopetra, Limassol.Internal Covered 420 sqmVeranda Uncovered 325 sqmStore …
Price on request
Commercial in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Commercial
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
The property located at Ayios Athanasios industrial area.The building consists of 1,032m2 se…
Price on request
Office in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office for sale on the ground floor of a commercial project for a professional environment w…
Price on request
Office in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Price on request
Office in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Price on request
Office in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Price on request
Office in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Office for sale in a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding cont…
Price on request
Shop in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
Price on request
Commercial in Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Commercial
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
This commercial building is located on a very busy area and has a perfect access to highway …
Price on request
Commercial in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
This commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits from high…
Price on request
Office with Bedrooms in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Office with Bedrooms
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Three bedroom penthouse or for office area is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the …
Price on request
Office in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
Price on request
Office in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
Price on request
Commercial in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
This commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits from high…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir