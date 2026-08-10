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Сommercial property for sale in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

;
offices
24
investment properties
10
warehouses
7
shops
9
70 properties total found
Office 498 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 498 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 498 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$4,18M
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Office 510 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 510 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 510 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$4,29M
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Shop 350 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 350 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Spacious shop situated on Kolonakiou Avenue Limassol. The shop is separated in a 100sq.m gro…
$1,27M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 119 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 119 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 119 m²
Premium Office Investment Opportunity in Limassol's Prime Commercial District Acquire a Lan…
$9,15M
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Office 67 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 67 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 67 m²
Retail Shop Opportunity in Agios Athanasios, Limassol — Prime Commercial Visibility Position…
$339,414
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 761 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 761 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 761 m²
Luxury Gated Living in the Heart of the City Location: Agios Athanasios, Limassol Project Ty…
$3,99M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
A new office building comprising shops and offices situated on Kolonakiou Street. The buildi…
$2,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Warehouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Warehouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
For Lease – Industrial Property in Agios Athanasios Spacious leasehold property with a tota…
$1,39M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 871 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 871 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 12
Area 871 m²
A new project located in the prestigious residential area in Agios Athanasios, Limassol. Loc…
$3,15M
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Office 151 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 151 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 151 m²
Modern mixed-use development is located in Agios Athanasios, offering a perfect blend of com…
$682,586
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Warehouse 7 500 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Warehouse 7 500 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 7 500 m²
7.500m2 covered area of an industrial warehouse / Factory use, in Agios Athanasios industria…
$11,80M
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Commercial property 300 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 300 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Beautiful Whole Office Building in a prime location, on one of the most commercial Avenues o…
$3,31M
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Office 88 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 88 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 88 m²
Retail Shop Opportunity in Agios Athanasios, Limassol — Prime Commercial Visibility Position…
$425,705
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 3 622 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 3 622 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 3 622 m²
This property is located in the prestige area of Agios Athanasios.  This great structure bui…
$4,25M
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Investment 910 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 910 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 910 m²
The offices are in Linopetra, in the east part of Limassol, with excellent access to the hig…
$5,78M
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Shop 399 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 399 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 399 m²
A State-of-the-Art Business Hub in the Heart of Limassol Introducing a modern, strikingly d…
$4,69M
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Office 152 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 152 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 152 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$1,37M
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Office 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,98M
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Shop 1 200 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 1 200 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 200 m²
Fully Operational Profitable Business in Prime Industrial Location An exceptional opportuni…
$639,580
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Office 367 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 367 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 367 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,67M
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Commercial property 1 319 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 319 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 319 m²
The building has 25 parking spaces. It is located next to the Linopetra roundabout, between …
$4,13M
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Commercial property 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,82M
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Commercial property 585 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 585 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 585 m²
Floor 1
6 Modern Apartments The building features six elegantly designed apartments, each crafted to…
$2,51M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 337 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 337 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 337 m²
Just outside the center of Limassol, the hillside residential suburb of Ayios Athanasios ran…
$2,89M
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Office 331 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 331 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 331 m²
Office space in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol is now available for sale. The office belong…
$2,62M
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Commercial property 1 806 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 806 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 806 m²
This commercial building occupies a prominent and attractive position and benefits from high…
$8,26M
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Revenue house 1 140 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Revenue house 1 140 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 36
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 3
A new project of a three-storey residential building consisting of 12 apartments is being wo…
$7,63M
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Investment 513 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Investment 513 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 513 m²
Welcome to an exclusive residential project located in the beautiful elevated area of Agios …
$313,952
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Shop 75 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 75 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 75 m²
New luxury development in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol.  Exceptional new development cons…
$389,288
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Shop 90 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 90 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 90 m²
New luxury development in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol.  Exceptional new development cons…
$425,086
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