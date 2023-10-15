Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Lakatamia

Commercial real estate in Lakatamia, Cyprus

offices
3
shops
7
16 properties total found
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A ground floor shop with mezzanine in Agios Antonios.It has total covered area of 73 sq.m., …
Price on request
Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Centrally located in Agios Antonios, Nicosia, this whole-floor office is situated on the fir…
Price on request
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Four-storey commercial building and an empty plot centrally in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The g…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An excellent investment opportunity in three unified shops situated on the ground floor of a…
Price on request
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A two-storey building in a commercial plot in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia municipality.T…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia.The shop is on the ground floor. It has an interna…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The shop compri…
Price on request
Shop with fridge in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop with fridge
Lakatamia, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It comprise…
Price on request
Commercial with Bedrooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial with Bedrooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
This is a 4-storey building with basement in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The building has an are…
Price on request
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It consists of consists of a basement, shops w…
Price on request
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Two shops on the ground floor with a unified mezzanine and basement located on a seven store…
Price on request
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
This investment opportunity relates to a luxurious six-storey office building in the heart o…
€4,70M
Shop in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Shop
Lakatamia, Cyprus
This is an incomplete shop on the ground floor of a nine storey building in Agios Antonios, …
Price on request
Office with rent in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office with rent
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office in an excellent location in Agios Antonios Quarter in Nicosia Municipality. The prope…
Price on request
Commercial in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Commercial
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Two-storey building in Agios Nikolaos in Lakatameia, at a very close distance north of the L…
Price on request
Office in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Office
Lakatamia, Cyprus
An office in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.  It has a covered parking space on the basement and tw…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir