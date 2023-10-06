UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Realting.com
Cyprus
Commercial
Limassol
Commercial real estate in Limassol, Cyprus
129 properties total found
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A 3-storey commercial building in the city center of Limassol.The building si fully rented f…
Price on request
Recommend
Revenue house
Limassol, Cyprus
175 m²
For sale is a 3-storey commercial building located near the church of Ayia-Napa in Limassol,…
€600,000
Recommend
Revenue house
Limassol, Cyprus
841 m²
The project is a three-storey building located in the center of Limassol, the cosmopolitan a…
€1,50M
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
305 m²
The office is for sale in a new commercial building located on one of the busiest shopping s…
€1,80M
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A ground floor shop with a mezaninein the heart of Limassol. The shop is long term leased to…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
The property under consideration is comprised of four office units in one floor, primely loc…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel
Limassol, Cyprus
Building for sale area of 0 sq.m in Limassol. The property is sold with furniture
€580,000
Recommend
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Constracted as the cornerstone of a long term vision to redefine Limassol's commercial lands…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
1 259 m²
For sale business with an area of 1259 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer views of the sea…
€9,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1 259 m²
1/1
For sale business of 1259 sq.meters in Limassol. The property offers a roof garden.The prope…
€9,00M
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Two storey listed building on a corner plot excellently located within 250m from the sea, cl…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Three stone-built unified retail units that are currently operating as a restaurant/cafe bar…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Brand new shop in modern contemporary project located in the heart of Limassol, just 250 met…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A historically listed building located in the heart of the old city in Limassol. It is a 150…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial building for sale in the heart of the city in a very visible location.The buildin…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Business for Sale (Restaurant/Bar) located exactly in the heart of City Center and Limassol’…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
A new project located in the heart of Limassol, the most prestigious area for business. Comm…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
PRIME LOCATION Offices in the City Center, under full renovation!!The Building is under Full…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
4 371 m²
For sale business of 4371 sq.m. In Limassol. The property is for sale furnished. Currently, …
€7,50M
Recommend
Commercial with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
1 490 m²
For sale business of 1490 sq.m. In Limassol. The facility has solar panels for heating water…
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
1 050 m²
For sale business of 1050 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The fac…
€3,00M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
805 m²
For sale business of 805 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views, mountains. The faci…
€4,00M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Limassol, Cyprus
183 m²
Commercially sold accommodation. This is a multifunctional building for living, working and …
€2,20M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Limassol, Cyprus
294 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
650 m²
We offer for sale an apartment building in Limassol. The project is located in a cozy reside…
€2,30M
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
1 566 m²
Features of real estate: ➢ Ground floor: 870 sq.m ➢ Additional level: 471sq.m ➢ Expansion: 2…
€3,04M
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
200 m²
For sale premises for business. The facility is located in the very center of Limassol in th…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
370 m²
Commercial real estate for sale in the central part of Limassol, Mesa Getonya district. With…
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
200 m²
A tavern with a large green area in the beautiful village of Fasula is for sale. The facilit…
€3,65M
Recommend
Commercial
Limassol, Cyprus
607 m²
We offer an investment project for sale. The project is located in a very popular area of He…
€3,50M
Recommend
