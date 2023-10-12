Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Yeroskipou

Commercial real estate in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

2 properties total found
Commercial in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Commercial
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Basement building in a residential field in Geroskipou in Paphos.The property is located clo…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 598 m²
Number of floors 1
Entire block of apartments for sale.Good for investors.Property with total area 598m² + plot…
€950,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir