  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Strovolos

Commercial real estate in Strovolos, Cyprus

offices
11
shops
11
33 properties total found
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the second floor (no.3) and occupies …
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is located on the first floor and occupies the enti…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
An office in Agios Demetrios. The office is  located on the third floor, and it is part of a…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A restaurant on the ground floor of the mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It com…
Price on request
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
A five storey mixed-use building in Strovolos. The building consists of a shop with mezzanin…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 945 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 945 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€990,000
Commercial 1 room in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 470 sq.meters in central Greece
€1,45M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 169 sq.meters in Nicosia. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€350,000
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
The subject property has an even surface and is located in Strovolos municipality. It is in …
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop in Agios Vasileios quarter in Strovolos. It is a part of a building located on a corn…
Price on request
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
A four floor commercial building in Strovolos.The building occupies two plots.The building c…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop in Chryseleousa quarter in Strovolos.The shop has an internal area of 62sqm and 25sqm…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop on the ground floor of a building, Strovolos.It consists of a 208sqm ground floor and…
Price on request
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
An incomplete commercial building and the adjoining a piece of land in Strovolos, Nicosia.It…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
The asset is a leasehold industrial warehouse in the Government Industrial Zone of Strovolos…
€2,50M
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial building on a main avenue in Nicosia.The property consists of three floors with a…
€5,50M
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Ground floor shop with a mezzanine level in Strovolos Municipality, in Nicosia District.This…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Two brand new shops on Main Avenue for sale.The internal area is 60 sq.m. plus 33 sq.m. mezz…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Offices for sale in a commercial building, in a very desirable location in the commercial he…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
A shop in Nicosia.The shop comprises of a 75sqm retail area, a 47sqm mezzanine and a 160sqm …
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is an office on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building in Strovolos Municipality, Nicosia…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Two-storey commercial building with basement is located on Strovolou Avenue in Strovolos, Ni…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
This is an office space on the first floor of the building located on the main Avenue in Nic…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Twelve office units with a total area of 2.210 sqm, a 27-year old commercial building locate…
Price on request
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Great location with high potentials!This corner building has a basement, ground floor, mezza…
Price on request
Office in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office
Strovolos, Cyprus
Modern and spacious office space of 200sqm, in a fantastic location on Stavrou Avenue.This i…
Price on request
Commercial in Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial
Strovolos, Cyprus
Commercial building in an excellent location in Strovolos Municipality, on one of the busies…
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop in Strovolos, Cyprus
Shop
Strovolos, Cyprus
This brand new shop on the ground floor now for sale. The internal area is 86 sqm plus 86 sq…
Price on request
