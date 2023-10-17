UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Commercial
koinoteta agiou tychona
Commercial real estate in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
offices
7
shops
8
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
• Full Luxury Building in prime location• 315m2 net covered areas – can expand further by re…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
This modern complex located in the area of Amathus, 100 meters from the five-star hotel "Fou…
€1,54M
Recommend
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Lovely 2 Floors Fully furnished Air-conditioned shop for sale. 55sq meters covered area eac…
€350,000
Recommend
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Very Nice office on a very nice commercial building, located on Agios Nikolaos area.This off…
€800,000
Recommend
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
A spacious office in the center of Limassol(Kanika – Enaerios) with a sea-view.Furnished. F…
€420,000
Recommend
Shop with rent
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Exclusive shop faced on the main road in city center , a modern commercial building comple…
€390,000
Recommend
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Beautiful Ready Modern Restaurant/Bar on a PRIME KEY LOCATION !!Modern DesignTotal area: 1…
Price on request
Recommend
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
This investment opportunity relates to an office unit with a total surface of 369m2, located…
€700,000
Recommend
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Lovely shop in a busy street and easy access. The shop internaly is 120 m2 and has a covered…
€420,000
Recommend
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Two Shops connected into a large oneOn the main avenueTwo Parking spaces in the Basement Gar…
€758,000
Recommend
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Two offices located on the 2nd floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the…
€980,000
Recommend
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
8 Offices located on the 1st floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the …
€4,15M
Recommend
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop on the ground floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the eye with it…
€215,000
Recommend
Shop with rent
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in an attractive and lively location in Neapolis Quarter in Limassol Mun…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
For sale shop restaurant with license for restaurant-coffee shop, on the ground floor in pri…
€800,000
Recommend
Commercial
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
In Saint Nicolas Area right in the center of a fast growing, vibrant and cosmopolitan city t…
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
294 m²
1
For sale business of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€2,00M
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL