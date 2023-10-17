Show property on map Show properties list
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
• Full Luxury Building in prime location• 315m2 net covered areas – can expand further by re…
Price on request
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
This modern complex located in the area of Amathus, 100 meters from the five-star hotel "Fou…
€1,54M
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Lovely 2 Floors Fully furnished Air-conditioned shop for sale.  55sq meters covered area eac…
€350,000
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Very Nice office on a very nice commercial building, located on Agios Nikolaos area.This off…
€800,000
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
 A spacious office in the center of Limassol(Kanika – Enaerios) with a sea-view.Furnished. F…
€420,000
Shop with rent in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop with rent
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Exclusive shop faced on the main road  in city center ,  a modern commercial building comple…
€390,000
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Beautiful Ready Modern Restaurant/Bar on a  PRIME KEY LOCATION !!Modern DesignTotal area:  1…
Price on request
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
This investment opportunity relates to an office unit with a total surface of 369m2, located…
€700,000
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Lovely shop in a busy street and easy access. The shop internaly is 120 m2 and has a covered…
€420,000
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Two Shops connected into a large oneOn the main avenueTwo Parking spaces in the Basement Gar…
€758,000
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Two offices located on the 2nd floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the…
€980,000
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
8 Offices located on the 1st floor in the prime location of Limassol.  The area pleases the …
€4,15M
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop on the ground floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the eye with it…
€215,000
Shop with rent in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop with rent
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop with mezzanine in an attractive and lively location in Neapolis Quarter in Limassol Mun…
Price on request
Shop in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
For sale shop restaurant with license for restaurant-coffee shop, on the ground floor in pri…
€800,000
Commercial in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Commercial
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
In Saint Nicolas Area right in the center of a fast growing, vibrant and cosmopolitan city t…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 294 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furniture wit…
€2,00M
