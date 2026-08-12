Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

;
restaurants
7
hotels
6
offices
322
investment properties
68
Show more
605 properties total found
Established business 1 570 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Established business 1 570 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 570 m²
Let’s take a look at the NEON Limassol project.For more information about other projects, pl…
$6,78M
Leave a request
Commercial property 830 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 830 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 12
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 3
This luxurious 3-storey residential building consists of only six spacious 2-bedroom apartme…
$2,66M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 566 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 566 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 566 m²
Modern and luxury Office building in the heart of Limassol, close to all amenities (Food, Ba…
$3,31M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 99 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 99 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
For sale: Modern off-plan office located on the third floor of an eight-story building with …
$1,49M
Leave a request
Office 275 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 275 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 275 m²
Introducing an architectural marvel in Limassol’s vibrant center. Near the bustling Anexart…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Investment 815 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 815 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 815 m²
The building consists of ground floor plus two floors and basement. There is a possibility t…
$2,95M
Leave a request
Office 142 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 142 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 142 m²
Elegant first floor office in Agia Zoni, Limassol Positioned in one of the most prestigious …
$820,423
Leave a request
Office 161 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 161 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 161 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$3,00M
Leave a request
Office 201 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 201 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 201 m²
Floor 201
This exclusive 8-storey Class A business center is located in one of the most prestigious bu…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 2/4
Office Space – Mesa Geitonia, Limassol This contemporary office development sets a new stan…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 1 400 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 400 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 400 m²
Prime Investment Opportunity – Building for Sale in Central Limassol | €5,000,000 Presenting…
$5,90M
Leave a request
Shop 175 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 175 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
We are expanding our commercial portfolio with an enviable project in the heart of the city.…
$3,31M
Leave a request
Office 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Office space available on one of Limassol's busiest intersections and within close proximity…
$749,009
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3/5
Premium Office Space – Modern Commercial Building on Griva Digeni, Limassol This office offe…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 1 738 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Investment 1 738 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 738 m²
New Modern High Tech. Office Building! Key Features: The Building has an atractive prime lo…
$14,17M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 688 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 688 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 688 m²
A fabulous building in central Limassol's busy commercial Avenue, Six floors include, underg…
$7,46M
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1
Exclusive Seafront Commercial Space in the Heart of Limassol Type: Business Center City: Li…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 306 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 306 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 306 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire a beautifully preserved historical stone building in the heart…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Prime Seafront Office space for Sale – Kanika Enaerios Complex, Limassol 🏢 Internal Area: 1,…
$5,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 163 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 163 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 163 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Other 250 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Other 250 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
For sale: a stunning apartment building located in the heart of Agia Zoni. This spacious pro…
$642,530
Leave a request
Office 187 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 187 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 187 m²
Floor 187
This exclusive 8-storey Class A business center is located in one of the most prestigious bu…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Office 98 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 98 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 98 m²
Discover a fantastic opportunity to own a fully renovated ground-floor office in the highly …
$345,549
Leave a request
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Modern Commercial Shop in Zakaki – Limassol Located in the fast-developing Zakaki district, …
$859,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 300 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property 300 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
This centrally located building in the vibrant Agia Triada area of Limassol offers an excell…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 190 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 190 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 190 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of the new district of Limassol, Zakaki. The popu…
$3,19M
Leave a request
Shop 358 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 358 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 358 m²
A spacious 538 sqm shop located in the heart of Anexartisias in the Agia Napa area of Limass…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Renovated Office on Makarios Avenue, Limassol Modern first-floor office, fully renovated in…
$388,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Floor 4
A premium brand-new office for sale in a modern commercial development in the sought-after K…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go