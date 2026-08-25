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Сommercial property for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
Restaurant in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Restaurant
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Pay attention to this 4,463 sq m plot in the municipality of Polis (41% DA2 agricultural zon…
$284 751
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Shop 140 m² in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Shop 140 m²
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
For sale: Spacious ground-floor shop with a total internal area of 140 square meters. (Gro…
$288 081
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Investment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Investment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Number of floors 1
Contemporary Apartment Living in a Prime Coastal Setting – Polis Chrysochous (Prodromi) Sit…
$2,25M
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MySpace Real Estate
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English, Русский
Commercial property in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Commercial property
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
FOR SALE commercial property consisting of 3 one-bedroom flats and 6 shops with a monthly re…
$464 764
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