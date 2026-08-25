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Сommercial property for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

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restaurants
7
10 properties total found
Commercial property 10 669 m² in Moni, Cyprus
Commercial property 10 669 m²
Moni, Cyprus
Area 10 669 m²
Major commercial building on Apostolou Petrou & Pavlou Avenue, Limassol — a completely renov…
$28,94M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Moni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Moni, Cyprus
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase tasty plots of land in the village of Moni, wh…
$462 778
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Commercial property 2 794 m² in Moni, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 794 m²
Moni, Cyprus
Area 2 794 m²
A commercial building located at a prime corner position in the City Centre of Limassol. The…
$11,69M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Moni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Moni, Cyprus
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase tasty plots of land in the village of Moni, wh…
$451 208
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Office in Moni, Cyprus
Office
Moni, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office space located in the Petru si Pavel area, with a Total space 190. Ground floor 118 re…
$798 639
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Moni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Moni, Cyprus
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase tasty plots of land in the village of Moni, wh…
$462 778
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Restaurant in Moni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Moni, Cyprus
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase tasty plots of land in the village of Moni, wh…
$341 299
Leave a request
Restaurant in Moni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Moni, Cyprus
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase tasty plots of land in the village of Moni, wh…
$385 262
Leave a request
Restaurant in Moni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Moni, Cyprus
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase tasty plots of land in the village of Moni, wh…
$341 299
Leave a request
Restaurant in Moni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Moni, Cyprus
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase tasty plots of land in the village of Moni, wh…
$277 667
Leave a request
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