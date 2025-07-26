Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Spilia
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property for sale in Spilia, Cyprus

shops
8
15 properties total found
Shop 41 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 41 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 41 m²
Shop on the ground floor of a commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It comprises o…
$346,754
Shop 199 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 199 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 199 m²
Shop on the ground floor in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It has an area of 126 sq.m. and a mezza…
$376,140
Office 122 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 122 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
Fully renovated office space in Agios Antonis, Nicosia, featuring modern designs throughout …
$291,058
Commercial property 1 565 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 565 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 1 565 m²
Four-storey commercial building and an empty plot centrally in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. The …
$2,57M
Shop 328 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 328 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 328 m²
This is an incomplete shop on the ground floor of a nine storey building in Agios Antonios, …
$869,717
Shop 552 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 552 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 552 m²
Two shops on the ground floor with a unified mezzanine and basement located on a seven store…
$1,41M
Office 182 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 182 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 182 m²
An office in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.   It has a covered parking space on the basement and t…
$354,054
Shop 242 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 242 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 242 m²
The property was operated as a restaurant in Ayios Antonios, in Nicosia. The restaurant cons…
$765,214
Investment 600 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Investment 600 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 600 m²
A contemporary building is available for sale in Agios Antonios. Located near Landmark Hotel…
$3,43M
Commercial property 866 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Commercial property 866 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 866 m²
This is a 4-storey building with basement in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. The building has an ar…
$673,845
Commercial property 687 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Commercial property 687 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 687 m²
Mixed-use building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.It consists of consists of a basement, shops w…
$1,79M
Shop 430 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 430 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 430 m²
A shop on the ground floor of a seven-storey building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia. It compris…
$959,373
Shop 243 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 243 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 243 m²
A shop in Agios Antonios quarter, Nicosia. The shop is on the ground floor. It has an intern…
$485,397
Shop 81 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Shop 81 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 81 m²
A shop on the ground floor of commercial building in Agios Antonios, Nicosia.The shop compri…
$305,949
Commercial property 1 542 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 542 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 542 m²
This investment opportunity relates to a luxurious six-storey office building in the heart o…
$5,37M
